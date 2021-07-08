Hyman set for third Olympic Games

Cayman’s national record holder for the 100 metres in 9.95 seconds, Kemar Hyman, is locked in for his third Olympic Games.

Hyman qualified for the flagship event back in 2019 after running 10.02 at the Johnny Loaring Classic in Canada; he has continued to produce steady times since then, running 10.11 in the US last month.

“I’m really grateful,” Hyman told the Cayman Compass. “The dream was always to make one Olympics and going through that whole emotional experience of my first Olympics, I made my second, which was impossible to me. How can a small guy from the Cayman Islands make two Olympics? But I did, and now talking about my third one, it’s just a dream come true.”

While many teams have pulled out of this years Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic reducing the field in many events, the 100-metre sprint will welcome 20 athletes who have run sub-10 seconds this season, with American Trayvon Bromell leading the charge with a time of 9.77.

“Yes, things are different because of COVID and everything, but I think the Olympics experience will still be there in disguise,” Hyman said. “This is the Olympic games, this isn’t a lower-level competition and just to see what the US did at their trials, it shows that everyone is coming in at top shape.”

Hyman will be joined by teammate Shalysa [Shelly] Wray, who will be making her Olympic debut for track and field, specifically in the 400-metre event. He said seeing his fellow athletes make it to the big stage is commendable.

“Congratulations to Shelly, and congratulations to every other athlete,” said Hyman. “The advice that I have: Shelly, this is your first Olympics, you’re going to have emotions at the beginning of the ceremony, down to the actual race. I’ll say everything from here is all mental, you’ve put in the work over the years, you’ve put in the work during the season, and it shows. Just go out there and have fun, compete and execute your best race… that’s all we ask from her.”

Hyman is currently in Tallahassee, Florida and is expected to leave for Tokyo on the 17th of this month.