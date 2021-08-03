Shalysa Wray made her Olympic debut Tuesday, 2 Aug., setting a new personal best time in the 400-metre track-and-field event.

Wray, 22, competing at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, took seventh place in her heat, with a time of 53.61 seconds.

The Kansas State University sophomore became the first women to compete in that event for the Cayman Islands.

However, her time did not qualify her to advance to the semifinals, and ended the Cayman team’s Olympic participation.