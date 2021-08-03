Huge success for inaugural Spectrum event

A new unique event for the financial services industry has proven to be a huge success, says organisers and key stakeholders.

The 2021 Spectrum conference focused on strategic level discussions on various topics by senior members of the Ministry of Financial Services, CIMA, the DITC and industry. The inaugural event was held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on Thursday 22 July, and was attended by over 200 industry professionals.

“I don’t believe I could have asked for a better inaugural launch of this concept”, said Paul Byles Director of FTS and founder of the event.

“The panels covered a wide range of topics and we had a full day of very interesting and lively discussions”, he added.

Byles also gave credit to the Honourable Andre Ebanks, Minister of Financial Services and Commerce, for the ministry’s participation.

“I thank Minister Ebanks not only for agreeing to partner with FTS on this inaugural event, but more importantly, for his leadership and participation on the day. It’s been quite a few years that anyone has witnessed a cabinet minister sitting through an entire day of proceedings outside parliament. It was great to see that level of vested interest in the various topics being discussed” added Byles.

Byles explained that Spectrum is a new initiative focused on 4 key areas; namely, strategic output, thought leadership, promotion and networking and global presence, all aimed at benefiting the financial services industry and its stakeholders.

Minister Ebanks said the event proved very valuable. “I was impressed with the level of engagement displayed by the various stakeholders ranging from government to regulators and the private sector.

I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders as we bring our collective efforts together with the aim of crafting a strategy to ensure that our financial services industry benefits Caymanians for future generations”.

“Participation in Spectrum 2021 was one of a number of key components in my ministry’s approach to consulting with stakeholders and we will now move forward to further engage and collaborate with everyone towards our common goal,” he added.

Spectrum extends thanks to the event’s title sponsor, the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce, coffee break sponsors Dart and Loop, wifi sponsor Trident Trust, as well as Tower, Walkers, Aon and The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, for contributing to the event’s success.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a new annual financial services conference that brings together the world’s leading industry representatives, innovators and commentators with international governance and regulatory bodies and their representatives to; discuss global issues and opportunities impacting the financial services industry and; promote the benefits of IFCs and international financial services to the global economy.

