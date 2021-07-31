Hyman diagnose with bronchitis pre Olympic sprint

However, in an interview with the Cayman Compass after his race, Hyman stated he was unwell during his performance at the Olympic stadium track in Tokyo.

“About two days ago, I was diagnose with bronchitis,” Hyman told the Compass. “I still do have it. I couldn’t breathe…I couldn’t train well, I’m still on antibiotics right now and an inhaler. I didn’t want to say it but I think I should be a little transparent.”

Hyman, 31, who holds Cayman’s national record for the 100 metres with a time of 9.95 seconds, said while he didn’t perform to the best of his ability, he is still humble to have been competing on the world stage.

“I am happy and grateful that I am a three time Olympian but its just not the way I thought it would be,” he said. “You don’t get many chances like this…its just very, very unfortunate this time but I’m not going to beat myself up about it anymore because its gone and can’t do anything about it.”

While Hyman has hinted at retirement in the past, he said, his sight is fixed on a final run towards the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“The next Olympics will be Paris, and that maybe my last Olympics,” he said. Hyman leaves Tokyo on Monday, 2 July, and is expected return to his residence in Tallahassee, Florida.

Next up for the Cayman Islands Olympic team will be Shalysa Wray, who will compete in the women’s 400 metres, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, 3 Aug.