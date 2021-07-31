Government has agreed to allow a foreign ship crew member exhibiting possible COVID-19 symptoms to be admitted to hospital for treatment on Grand Cayman.

A brief statement from the Premier’s Office Saturday confirmed the approval, adding that tests had not yet been performed at the time the statement was issued.

Further updates are expected.

Premier Wayne Panton said, “In the tradition of a nation built on seafaring, it only seems the right thing to do to assist where we can.”

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said that officials ensured protocols are in place to receive the patient “in complete safety, and the Health Services Authority is confident and comfortable in accepting the patient”.

“Our hospitals have been successfully dealing with COVID patients since last year, and I am certain this person will receive quality care here,” Turner said in a statement.

As of Friday, Cayman’s COVID-19 cases stood at 643 confirmed, of which 631 have fully recovered.

One new positive case was confirmed Friday out of 476 tests. The patient was a traveler.

At present, one patient remains hospitalised out of 10 active cases.

Five patients are showing signs of the virus, while five more are asymptomatic.

The premier reiterated that the introduction of COVID-19 to the Cayman community will continue to occur as local border restrictions ease.

Panton reminded those who have not received their jab to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.