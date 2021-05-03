New Provider for UK Biometric Service

The Governor’s Office is pleased to announce that UK visas and Immigration have put in place a permanent solution to the taking of biometrics for visa and British citizenship applications. The new service will commence on Tuesday 4 May at a new address:

Genesis Building, 13 Genesis Close, Oceanside Group Suite, 4th Floor, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Biometrics will no longer be taken at the Government Administration Building.

Appointments to provide your biometric data, part of the visa and British citizenship application process, are available to book online.

Applicants with confirmed appointments with the Governor’s Office should attend the new venue of Genesis House on the day and time they have been given, unless told otherwise by the new service provider.

On the new provider Governor Martyn Roper said

“I would like to give special thanks to the staff in my office in collaboration with the High Commission in Jamaica and UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) for organising a quick solution in response to challenges posed by Covid-19, in particular, the restrictions on UKVI staff travel to Cayman to deliver the service directly as was done before the pandemic.

The Governor’s Office took on responsibility for the service for almost six months from November 2020 –April 2021, and within that time provided the biometrics service for 130 UK citizenship applicants and 162 UK visa applicants. I am pleased that an effective solution has now been found for those on island needing a biometric service.”

All queries regarding the process for appointments should be directed to [email protected]