Senior management promotions at CIMA

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has announced five promotions to senior management positions.

The promotions of Suzanne Sadlier, Angelina Partridge, Yoshneck Mutomba, Prabha Namburi and Kara Ebanks took effect on 1 March 2021.

“These individuals have been instrumental in CIMA’s growth and continued success and I am honoured to recognise their hard work and commitment over the years,” CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland said in a press release. “Their promotions are well-deserved, and I look forward to seeing them develop in their new roles.”

Sadlier was appointed head of the onsite inspection unit. She was previously deputy head of the insurance supervision division. According to the release, she has been instrumental in a number of key technical projects at CIMA, including the design and implementation of the authority’s internal capital model framework and the authority’s supervision of complex financial groups and its risk-based approach to supervision.

Partridge was confirmed as deputy general counsel, after serving in an acting position in since 2019. She joined CIMA as legal counsel in November 2009 and was promoted to senior legal counsel in May 2016.

Mutomba joined CIMA in September 2013 as a senior statistician in the policy and development division and climbed the ranks to his current post as deputy head of the financial stability and statistics division. Some of his work includes advising on macro-prudential conditions and financial stability issues and implementation of supervision tools; developing a comprehensive framework for financial statistics reporting; and assisting in the evaluation, control and mitigation of risks to licensees.

Namburi was appointed as chief strategy officer in the managing director’s office, where she primarily provides support to Scotland, for matters relating to strategic planning and development, coordinating and reporting on implementation of strategic initiatives across the authority, the release said. She has held various senior leadership roles at CIMA, involving prominent financial regulatory initiatives regarding policy development, and has worked extensively in the anti-money laundering/counter financing terrorism area.

Ebanks was promoted to deputy head of the insurance supervision division, after serving as chief analyst since 2016. She first joined CIMA in 2007 as an analyst in the division and continues to be a key member of the team, according to the release. During her time at CIMA, Ebanks has assumed responsibility for managing team outputs, leading meetings, working various projects to streamline processes and mentorship.