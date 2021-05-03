Former cop’s misconduct conviction upheld

The Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of former RCIPS Constable Daniel Ezra Meeks, who attempted to con a 71-year-old woman who could not read or write into adding his name to her property.

Meeks, 35, was jailed for three years in May 2020, after he was convicted of a single count of misconduct in a public office, following a judge-alone trial.

On Friday, Meeks’ attorney, Margeta Facey-Clarke unsuccessfully argued that when arriving at her judgment, Justice Linda Dobbs had not given proper consideration to the fact that Vernice Johnson Carter, the victim, had freely entered into the agreement.

The application was dismissed by the judges, who said it was “wholly without merit”.

“The trial judge was perfectly entitled, based on the evidence, to find that Meeks had made use of his role as a police officer to commit the fraud,” said the appeal judges.

In addition, Meeks had appealed against the sentence, claiming it was “manifestly excessive”; that appeal was also dismissed.