Island Heritage CharityDrive is back!

Get ready to take a quick tour of the Island Heritage roundabout this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so you can show some love and raise funds for local charities.

Every year, Island Heritage chooses three non-profits to earn up to $15,000 through this community initiative. This time around, Tuesday is dedicated to the National Trust; Wednesday belongs to The Breast Cancer Foundation; and Thursday is all about the NCVO.

How it works

It’s really very simple. Any time from 7am-7pm, all you have to do is get to the Island Heritage roundabout – situated on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway between Safehaven Drive and Canal Point Drive – and drive around it once to raise $1 for the designated charity of the day.

Each organisation can earn up to $10,000 on its respective day, with an extra $5,000 awarded to the charity with the most social media support. Just visit Island Heritage’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, hit the ‘like’ button for the featured charity, and use the hashtag #charitydrive2021.

Island Heritage’s annual CharityDrive was created in 2012 as a way to give back to those in need and provide the local community with the opportunity to show its support for worthy causes. The drive has donated more than $265,000 to 21 local charities since its inception.