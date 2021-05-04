Police investigate George Town shooting

Police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in George Town early Monday in which one man was injured.

According to police, officers responded to the Cayman Islands Hospital around 12:40am where it was reported that a man was being treated for what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

After further investigations, police said they were led to believe that the shooting had taken place in the vicinity of Seymour Road in George Town.

Officers from the Firearms Response Unit went to that location and made checks in the area.

“During a search of the area where it was suspected the incident took place, a large number of people were found gathered but no information of significance was found,” the RCIPS said in a statement.

Detectives are asking any witnesses with information pertaining to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.