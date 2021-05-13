Cash and personal items taken in robbery at knifepoint

Police are investigating a robbery in George Town that took place early on Monday morning.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, cash and personal items were taken from a man, who was sitting in his car outside a bar at the time of the incident, which took place at 3am on Martin Drive.

Two men are said to have entered the car, before one brandished a knife and robbed the victim. The men then directed the victim to a location near the Strand, where one of them left the car.

A struggle then took place between the victim and the second man, which enabled the victim to remove the man from the car and drive off.

The victim was not injured.

According to the police, one of the suspects is described as being about 43 years old, and about 5’4” tall. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and long jeans. The other suspect is described as being in his 30s, about 5’11” tall, with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.