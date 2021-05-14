Cayman’s Olympian Kemar Hyman has left Cayman to compete at the Aggie Classic Twilight invitational at the Irwin Belk track in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“It’s the first overseas meet in a while and I’m not sure who’s going to be in the race but my focus is just to execute my race and get into the rhythm… Once I get my rhythm, I’ll put a fast time down,” Hyman told the Cayman Compass.

Sprinter Hyman, 31, left on a flight Wednesday morning for his first overseas trip since returning to Cayman in March last year following the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.

Over the past year, Hyman has trained under Cayman Islands national track-and-field coach Kenrick Williams, who Hyman said has been more than just a coach to him.

“It’s been spectacular with coach Williams and I feel like we are Batman and Robin like back in the days,” he said. “It’s just the relationship we built when we were younger and that continued through college and still now, but it’s really been good training with coach Williams.”

Should the Olympics take place this July in Tokyo, Japan, Hyman will represent Cayman, having qualified for the mega event back in 2019 after running the 100 metres in 10.02 seconds at the Johnny Loaring Classic in Canada. He said travelling overseas would enable him to face tougher competition in preparation for the Olympics.

“I want to compete in several meets other than the one on the 16th (May),” said Hyman, adding, “One on the 5th of June and another one in the middle of June and the start of July and then we are looking at the Olympics. But I’m not sure, cause everything is up in the air.”

While his sights are set on the big stage, Hyman, who has been competing professionally for 10 years, recognises retirement may not be that far off.

“I’m really looking forward to some of these meets coming up, so that I can put down something real solid for my career, because in the next few years I will probably retire,” he said. “It could be more than a few years, but this might be my last Olympics… we will see.”