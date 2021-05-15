Miss Cayman Islands Universe Mariah Tibbetts is set to take the international pageant stage Sunday, 16 May, for the 2021 contest, and already she has become one to watch.

The 26-year-old Bodden Town native set the pageant stage on fire during the pageant preliminary at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with her national costume, A Sunset Story, earning rave reviews.

Click video to watch Tibbetts as she displays her national costume.

The fiery orange and blue costume was designed by Danielle Watler. Each colour was selected to depict the natural beauty that is the Cayman Islands.

Derri Dacres-Lee, chairperson of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, was thrilled by the response to Tibbetts and the costume.

“We work very hard to make each year better than the last. We (the Committee), are extremely proud of Mariah, our reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe. This costume signifies our experiences at our beautiful beaches during the Covid-19 lockdown,” she said.

Last year Cayman, like most of the world, was shuttered in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dacres-Lee said the costume was meant to inspire.

“Although that period was challenging for many of us, the costume captures the beauty of our amazing sunset and beaches that gave us all hope. I hope that other young ladies that aspire to become a role model in the Cayman Islands, join our platform to be the next Miss Cayman Islands Universe,” she said.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan extended his best wishes to Tibbetts.

“I join the Cayman Islands in the overwhelming excitement as we watch our reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Mariah Tibbetts gracefully represent us on the world stage at the Miss Universe Pageant in Hollywood, Florida. Although the Ministry of Tourism serves as the Patron for the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Pageant, the events and activities would not be possible without a dedicated Committee,” he said.

The pageant will be broadcast live at 7pm Cayman time Sunday.

Supporters can vote for Tibbetts via the Miss Universe app.