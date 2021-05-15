Driver hospitalized in George Town collision

One man has been hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in an early morning collision on Saturday in George Town.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, police said the man remains warded at the Cayman Islands Hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

Police and other emergency services responded to the single vehicle collision just after 3:30am, according to the statement.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road, and ended with the vehicle coming to a stop at a nearby tyre shop.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The collision is currently being investigated by the police.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via its website.