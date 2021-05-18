Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Harbour Drive – 1960s

This extraordinary image, submitted by Susan M. Adams, is of Harbour Drive in the 1960s.

In the foreground, on the right, is the temporary premises of the Royal Bank of Canada, which sat where the entrance to the port’s North Terminal now resides. The bank moved its premises to Cardinall Avenue for a while, before opening its purpose-built branch on Shedden Road, out of which it still operates.

The Cayman Islands National Museum is easily recognised, back on the left, but all the other buildings have either been replaced or renovated since those days.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].