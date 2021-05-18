As the Cayman Airways flight KX2402 from Cayman Brac landed at Owen Roberts International Airport on Saturday morning, it was greeted with more pomp and circumstance than usual.

It was the final flight as Cayman Airways pilots for Captain Kris Bergstrom and Captain Leroy McLaughlin, who have worked for the airline for 33 years and 21 years, respectively. Cayman Islands Fire Service trucks welcomed them with arcs of water, as the plane taxied to the gate, officially marking the beginning of their retirement.

Cayman Airways pilots celebrate retirement in grand style. 1 of 12

Well-wishers and family members were allowed airside to cheer their arrival, alongside other Cayman Airways staff.

Refreshments were served after the event at CAL Headquarters.