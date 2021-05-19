West Bay woman charged for weekend burglary

A 53-year-old woman from West Bay, charged with one count of burglary, appeared in court yesterday.

According to a police press release, the burglary was reported on Sunday at an address off Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay.

Police said “personal items” had been taken in the incident.

Later on Sunday, police are said to have “located and arrested” the West Bay woman on suspicion of the burglary.

The stolen property has been recovered, according to the update from police.