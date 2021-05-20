Cheers as Miss Cayman Islands Universe returns

Cheers and shouts of excitement were heard outside the Owen Roberts International Airport as supporters and family members – stationed at a safe distance – welcomed Miss Cayman Islands Mariah Tibbetts home on 19 May, days after she competed at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida.

Tibbetts, who was surprised by the turnout, told the Cayman Compass she was overwhelmed by the support and the warm welcome she received upon her return.

“I feel so happy and excited to be home in Cayman. It feels like I was gone for a really long time, even though it was just two weeks. But I am so elated to be back home and get to see my loved ones from afar for now. When I got to the airport, the reaction was so sweet. When I came outside, my loved ones and my family and friends were waiting with signs and pictures to welcome me back home. It was very emotional. I definitely cried, but they were happy tears and tears full of love,” Tibbetts said.

She, along with the Miss Cayman Islands Universe delegation, entered quarantine upon returning home, as required under existing COVID-19 protocols.

Although she did not earn a spot in the top tier of the pageant, Tibbetts said she was happy to have achieved a personal dream of hers to compete on the world stage.

“I just feel so grateful that I got this experience, and grateful to have these memories and grateful to be back home, and start writing my next chapter of my life and my last four months as Miss Cayman Islands Universe. So I want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make this happen,” she said, adding, “A big thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey and a big, big, big thank you to my family, friends and loved ones who I could not do this without. They have been there every step of the way from my training, from the time I’ve been crowned to when I was leaving.”

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza earned the Miss Universe 2021 title at the 69th annual beauty pageant on 16 May, which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The pageant was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tibbetts, 26, of Bodden Town, turned heads with her national costume, named ‘A Sunset Story’. Danielle Watler designed the fiery orange and blue costume.

In an interview following her pageant appearance, Tibbetts said the tremendous support she has received has been her fuel throughout the entire experience.

“All the days were long and tiring, but every time I got to pick up my phone and see those messages and see the love that I was getting, it kept me going. I couldn’t stop at that point because I knew that everyone was rooting for me and I had so much support behind me,” she said.

Derri Dacres-Lee, chairperson of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, speaking to the Cayman Compass from Florida on 17 May, said she was proud of Tibbetts’ performance and looked forward to training the new Miss Cayman Islands contestants.

“This has been a very rewarding experience for me to actually see some of our young ladies, as they transform from the onset. Coming on board they’re a bit shy and by pageant night they’re very confident and they’re ready to own the stage,” Dacres-Lee said, adding that’s what the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant is about.

“[It] is… empowering young ladies to be the best version of themselves [by] providing that platform to build their self-confidence and just being comfortable in their own skin,” she said.

Tibbetts said she was proud to have been able to represent the islands on a world stage.

“I’m feeling very emotional. I’m still trying to process everything that happened in terms of meeting the girls and the whole experience, being so proud to represent Cayman, and also processing having to have it end and having to say goodbye to the girls. There’s a lot of emotion involved – happy, sad, in between, everything. But overall, I just feel grateful and blessed,” she told the Compass before her return flight home.

Tibbetts said she was very thankful that the Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee was able to make it happen and “be able to have someone represent Cayman during this pandemic”.