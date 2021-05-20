Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Saheppmihgeezumpiece (suh-hepp-muh-jee-zum-pee’ce) Interjection – 1. So help me. 2. Listen closely, or else. 3. If it is the last thing I do. 4. An expression of disbelief. E.g. “Sweetie, if you doon’ hurry n’ go bayde so we kin go shoppin’ at Fosta’s, saheppmihgeezumpiece, I gah mek ya go wit ya dirty skin!”