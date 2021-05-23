Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Queen Anne’s Revenge (1979)

Anyone living in the Cayman Islands in the ’70s and ’80s will remember the Queen Anne’s Revenge ship; later renamed to Blackbeard’s Lady. This picture, posted by Ann Stafford on the Old Cayman Facebook page, shows her at full sail on the Caribbean Sea.

Not only did she feature in many a Pirates Week landing, she was also known for her dinner cruises and the famous (or infamous) booze cruises of those days. The latter would usually sell out in advance, with tickets handed out at the old Holiday Inn resort (now the location of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman). Many’s the evening those who decided to stay on land would witness booze cruisers staggering back onto the beach after an evening on the waves.

The ship finally met her end at the bottom of the sea, and took many great memories with her.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].