Step Right Up for the Alex Panton Foundation

On Saturday, 29 May, join Rotary Central in the Grand Cayman Marriott Ballroom for a circus-themed night, designed to raise money for the Alex Panton Foundation.

This is the second annual gala that the organisation is hosting, titled ‘Step Right Up’, and it encourages people to not just enjoy all the entertainment the evening has to offer, but also to ‘step up’ and help raise awareness about mental health issues, particularly in the young.

Guests can sample cotton candy and all the fixings found at circus fairgrounds, while listening to music or being dazzled by magician Erik Hernandez. There will also be a three-course dinner with wine, a raffle and silent auction.

To close the evening, hit the dance floor when the DJ starts spinning the hits.

Cocktail hour starts at 6pm, with the gala starting at 7pm in the Marriott Ballroom. Tickets are $150 per person, and can be bought online at EventPro.