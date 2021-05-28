‘Epilogue’ party last celebration before Ritz-Carlton renovations commence

As of June, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman will begin a major renovation project on its rooms, ballroom and some outlets. But, before it does, it is hosting a last hurrah for the season.

‘Epilogue: An All White Beach BBQ Party’ will be held on Seven Mile on Saturday, 29 May, with the Caribbean Sea on one side and the giant sandcastle resort on the other.

Multiple food stations, bars, live music and fireworks are planned, giving guests a night to remember.

Every restaurant in the resort will be represented by a signature dish. For example, Taikun will offer salmon foie gras nigiri, with Andiamo serving up mushroom and truffle risotto, and Blue by Eric Ripert presenting its charred scallop with wild mushroom creme and summer truffle.

The banqueting team is also getting in on the action, with tandoori chicken mint kebabs on the grill accompanied by naan breads.

To top off the food options, there will be a dessert station displaying mini versions of some of the restaurants’ most popular delights.

In order to begin the evening in grand style, none other than Swanky Kitchen Band will be playing on the main stage. The beloved local group, which performs everything from classic quadrille numbers to modern hits with a twist, is scheduled for 7-9pm before a DJ takes over until close at 11pm. The last time the band played at full capacity was at the Seaspice event more than two months ago, and the dance floor was packed.

A firework display will kick off at 9pm to mark the transition between the band and the DJ.

Aside from the food stations, a bar serving beer, wine and select cocktails from 7-9pm is included in the ticket price. There will also be a fully-stocked cash bar, which runs from 7-11pm.

A taste of what to expect at the party. 1 of 5

General manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Marc Langevin, said he was looking forward to the party, and thanked the community for its support over the last year.

“We are thrilled to be hosting such a memorable event, in celebration of the closure of our resort to allow the full implementation of our rejuvenation project,” Langevin said. “We wanted to take this opportunity to host a beach barbecue party as a way to thank the local community for their support of our Ladies and Gentlemen throughout 2020 and 2021.

“‘Epilogue’ signifies the conclusion of this chapter at our beloved sandcastle; a sort of resolution of one story before we begin writing a new one. This will be our second renovation since we opened the resort in 2005, but certainly the most extensive. It is a time to reflect on the evolution of the resort and the memories we’ve made, and to envision the new ones to come. We are eager to celebrate with the exquisite food prepared by our talented chefs and lively music and entertainment throughout the night. My team and I are looking forward to greeting and thanking our guests in person – it has been a truly unique experience to witness the community coming together and supporting one another. We can’t wait to see what the future holds, but for now – cheers!”

| Tickets for Epilogue are $180 per person. Call 815-6912 for more information and reservations.