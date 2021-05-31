Rubis Cayman on Jackson Point storage facility leak

In response to the press article released on May 10Th, 2021 by The Cayman News Service (CNS), in respect of a tank leak at our Jackson Point storage facility, Rubis Cayman Islands Limited (RCIL) wishes to clarify the following:

• On November 15Th, 2019 a leak from Tank 32198 at Jackson Point was properly detected by RCIL’s equipment and contained. All the fuel that leaked was subsequently recovered and disposed of with no harm to the environment.

• RCIL was not contacted by CNS and asked to comment before publication of the article, and it first became aware of the Spenergy Report when it was disclosed by CNS.

• RCIL continues to cooperate with OfReg in its investigation, and it expects to address the

commissioning of the Spenergy Report and its findings in this context.

