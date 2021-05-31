Vaccination is the right choice

The decision to take the vaccine is a personal choice. Freedom of choice is the central pillar of democracy and a jealously guarded tenet. This freedom was acquired at a premium and will forever demand the price of life as the singular voucher for peace.

Every beneficiary of this freedom owes a perpetual debt to the selfless souls that have perished in the acquisition of this right. Those who have bequeathed this right of choice, at the sacrifice of their lives, have taken shots far more lethal than any vaccine.

These simple yet effective words spoken by a tentative friend prove instructive: “Every decent person I know has taken the vaccine; that made it easy for me.”

Your choice expires on 9 June 2021.

Richard Barton