Wanted man turns himself in

Wanted man Conway Clive Whittaker has surrendered to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre and is now in police custody.

The RCIPS said today, 1 June, that Whittaker turned himself in at the detention centre around 5:15pm on Monday.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and damage to property, relating to an incident that took place on Thursday, 27 May, in North Side.

Police issued an alert for the 41-year-old on 28 May, saying he was wanted for several violent crimes and was known to be aggressive.

The RCIPS said it was grateful to members of the public for their support and assistance in the search for Whittaker.