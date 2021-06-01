The captain of a fishing boat involved in a two-vessel collision Monday night was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the Governor’s Harbour area off Magellan Quay, West Bay.

Police said just before 9:40pm, officers, together with Cayman Islands Coast Guard personnel, firefighters, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and EMS responded to a report of a collision involving a fishing vessel and a sailboat.

Police said three occupants of the fishing vessel were thrown into the water, but were able to make it to shore safely.

However, the captain of the fishing vessel received injuries in the collision and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

The Joint Marine Unit is continuing investigations.