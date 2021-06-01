Two men have been hospitalised after a violent altercation in West Bay on Monday, police have said.

The incident, according to an RCIPS statement Tuesday, took place outside of a liquor store in the vicinity of Powell Smith Road.

Police said just before 5:20pm Monday, officers and other emergency services responded to a report of a serious assault after an altercation between two men.

One men was stabbed while the other was struck with a glass bottle.

Both men were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The man who was stabbed is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He remains in the hospital where he is receiving further treatment.

The second man, a 50-year-old West Bay resident, also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in hospital.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police website.