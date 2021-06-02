Island FM – The Rhythm of Cayman launches Friday

On Friday, 4 June, radio dials can tune into 98.9 FM for the brand new Island FM station – The Rhythm of Cayman.

Island FM is the sound of the islands, playing the best music from Cayman’s stars. Calypso, soca and reggae classics will give the station a truly local, Caribbean feel.

Dedicated to Cayman and its culture, Island FM has left nothing to chance, with even the musical score and jingle package written, performed, and produced locally by producer Ben Hud – along with Chuck and Barrie – and featuring the vocal talents of Shameka Clarke, Vashti Bodden, Teri Quappe and James Geary.

Recently, Compass Media invited Caymanians to audition to be the ‘voices’ of the station. Anika Conolly and Isaiah Smith were the first ones to be selected for this project.

“I think the entire company is excited about creating a station that is truly made for Cayman,” said Mark Lee, radio operations manager. “We would also like to thank all our show sponsors/advertisers for their support as we embark on this new sound for our Islands.”

At work, at home, or on the beach, Island FM is the perfect soundtrack to your day and just makes you feel good.

Wake up with Craigy-Boo and Zosia on weekday mornings from 6-10am. Zosia stays with listeners from 11am-3pm, then DJ Marz takes them home from 3-7pm.

To celebrate the launch of Island FM, we’re going to fill your tank with Rubis! Each Friday for the month of June, one of our popular DJs will hit the road and visit various Rubis Stations to fill your tank. Six people will drive away winners. Keep listening to Island FM to hear where they’ll be next.