Aruba defeats Cayman Islands in World Cup qualifier

The Cayman Islands played their third World Cup qualifying match Wednesday evening, 2 June, at the IMG Soccer Stadium in Florida against Aruba, where many local fans favoured Cayman to win.

However, it was Aruba, which is currently ranked 205th in the world according to FIFA, that came back to defeat 194th-ranked Cayman 3-1.

Cayman took the early lead after a penalty was given in the 31st minute, which Jonah Ebanks capitalised on.

Minutes later, another penalty was given, this time in favour of Aruba, but Cayman’s goalkeeper Albertini Holness set aside the shot, briefly keeping his team ahead until Aruba’s Joshua John scored from outside the box in the 40th minute.

Aruba’s Terence Groothusen then found the back of the net in added time, closing the first half 2-1 in Aruba’s favour. In the second half, Aruba’s John would score again, in what would be the final goal of the game.