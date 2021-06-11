CSPL to launch Electronic Filing portal for Persons in Public Life in Accordance with the Standards in Public Life Act

In 2020 the CSPL received the first filings of annual declarations for submission to the Register of Interests in accordance with the Standards in Public Life Act. Following receipt of these declarations the Commission embarked on the development of a system to allow for the electronic filing of annual declaration forms by Persons in Public Life. The Commission is excited to announce that declarations for the period ending 30 June 2021 will be able to be submitted via our new online Register of Interests portal. The Commission expects the portal to go live on 1 July.

The new portal will utilise a CIGNET account (users without a CIGNET account can easily create one) to allow you to securely register your personal details, including the uploading of a current Government issued ID, and submit your declaration form(s). The portal features convenient functionalities such as auto-save, automatic email confirmations, the ability to update your declarations as needed, the ability to copy information from one reporting period to the next, and the convenience of being able to view all of your previously submitted declarations in one location.

The portal has been developed by the Commission, in partnership with the Computer Services Department, and has been vetted for optimal security; data will be stored in accordance with the principles of the Data Protection Act.

Persons in Public Life are reminded that there is a legal requirement to make a submission by no later than 30 July 2021 by declaring your interests, income, assets and liabilities, in accordance with the Act, for the annual period ending 30 June 2021. The portal will go live on 1 July 2021 and additional reminders will be released at that time.

Persons unable to complete their declarations online may continue to complete the recently updated PDF-fillable Declaration Forms by contacting the Commission at 244-3685 or [email protected].

The following persons are required to submit annual declarations utilising Schedule 1:

Members of Parliament, including the Speaker.

Chief Officers and Deputy Chief Officers.

Chief Financial Officers and Deputy Chief Financial Officers.

Heads of departments, sections or units and their deputies, as well as any other organised entity within a ministry or portfolio, statutory authority, statutory body, government company, department, section or unit and their deputies.

Chief executives of statutory authorities, government companies and their deputies.

A person holding a full-time or part-time position in a public authority who engages in an activity that is in conflict, is likely to conflict, or may be perceived to conflict with, his position in a public authority.

The following persons are required to submit annual declarations utilising Schedule 2:

Members of governing bodies of statutory authorities.

Members of governing bodies of government companies.

Members of all Commissions created by or under the Constitution.