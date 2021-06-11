DVDL Launches New and Improved Website

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) recently launched a new and improved website at www.dvdl.gov.ky,offering customers an easier way to access information and services and complete transactions online.

Director of DVDL David Dixon stated that modernising the website is one of the many steps that the Department is taking to ensure that customers receive quality service. “The redesign of our website is another step in our efforts to make DVDL more innovative, efficient and available to the people it serves,” he stated.

The redesigned website features user-friendly layout with simplified and rearranged content to enhance the information presented on the web pages. Visitors to the site also have access to feedback forms to provide their satisfaction levels.

In addition to renewing vehicle licences, customers can renew drivers’ licences online by registering for ‘My DVDL e-Services’ with their driver’s licence number, date of first driver’s licence which is at the back of the card, and a valid email address.

There is no longer a requirement to have an Electric Service Identifier (ESID) number to register for renewals on the DVDL’s website.

Minister of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure Hon. Jay Ebanks stated, “Kudos to DVDL for their diligent work on this project. Before the pandemic, they started revitalising their service delivery model and over the past few months they have seen increased demand for services online and greater digital interaction. This website is a key communication tool for the Ministry and the Cayman Islands Government, as we continue to expand so as to provide information and make essential services easier to do online”.

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Franz Manderson commended the DVDL team on their continued efforts to improve customer service across all three locations. “The goal of DVDL’s customer service focus is to make their operation fast, easy and convenient. This website revamp is very good progress, making it easy to conduct transactions using technology, and lessening the need for customers to visit office locations. The Department continues to make strides to make the lives of those we serve better,” he said.

In addition to the online renewal services, customers can book appointments for written and driving tests through DVDL’s Customer Support Unit. Applicants can contact the Unit at 945-8344 and select option 1 to make appointments over the telephone.

For more information on DVDL services, visit www.dvdl.gov.ky.