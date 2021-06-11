Accident & Emergency walk-in entrance now accessible

The Health Services Authority (HSA) Accident & Emergency (A&E) walk-in entrance has returned to its original location at the side of the Cayman Islands Hospital building and is now accessible to patients. The entrance was temporarily relocated on 28 May to facilitate renovation of the waiting room.

The planned renovation to the A&E waiting room is the initial phase of a major infrastructural project to expand the department and increase patient capacity. The waiting room is now able to accommodate more patients and features contemporary flooring, painting, ceiling and LED lighting for a more comfortable and pleasing experience.