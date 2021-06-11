Cayman-based ‘FBoy Island’ reality series announced by HBO Max

Well, it’s official. The rumour that a ‘Bachelor/Bachelorette’-type reality series was filming in Cayman a few months ago is now confirmed by a media release from HBO Max.

The “direct-to-consumer platform” from WarnerMedia announced that a 10-episode series of ‘FBoy Island’, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, will be released on HBO Max this summer.

Needless to say, ‘FBoy’ does not refer to Ferrets, Flamingoes or Fiddlesticks. According to the Urban Dictionary, it is a term applied to men who don’t commit to relationships, or will play with a lady’s heart, or generally play the field.

The premise is described as: “Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed ‘nice guys’ looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’, there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy and who do the women ultimately choose?”

“This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, non-fiction and live-action family, HBO Max.

“We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say ‘F-Boy, F-Bye’,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called ‘FBoy Island’, I said yes immediately,” said Nikki Glaser in a quote on the WarnerMedia pressroom page. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love.

“That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Love Is Blind’) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week,” she concluded.

Will it live up to everyone else’s expectations? We’ll have to wait until the summer to see.