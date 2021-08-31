‘FBoy Island’ reality series renewed for second season

Well, it seems the people have spoken. Based on the success of ‘FBoy Island’s inaugural season, HBO MAX has ordered another round of the show.

The first season of 10 episodes was filmed in Grand Cayman — with participants staying at The Cottages and private villa Kempa Kai — and hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Promoted as “the dating show where half of the players are PLAYERS”, it featured swimsuit-clad men and women hanging out at the beach, relaxing on boats and participating in various outdoor activities.

The premise of ‘FBoy Island’ was described as: “Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed ‘nice guys’ looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’, there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy and who do the women ultimately choose?”

We won’t ruin the surprise of who the winners were from Season 1, but according to HBO MAX, the series had one of the biggest debuts in the streaming service’s history. Without specific stats, it’s difficult to quantify that claim, yet it’s hard to believe that a second season would have been ordered if the first one hadn’t been a hit with audiences.

The announcement of the renewal went out over multiple websites on 18 Aug., including deadline.com, which said: “Season 2, which will feature a new batch of Nice Guys and FBoys, will have ‘even more big twists in store’, HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell shared in a statement. Glaser will return as host.”

The chosen location of Season 2 has not yet been revealed.

