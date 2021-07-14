Cayman-based ‘FBoy Island’ promo divides audiences

The HBO Max reality show ‘FBoy Island’, filmed in Grand Cayman and hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, dropped its trailer on Monday, 12 July.

Announcing that the 10-episode show would be streaming on HBO Max on 29 July, the series is promoted as “the dating show where half of the players are PLAYERS”. The trailer features swimsuit-clad men and women hanging out at the beach, relaxing on boats and participating in various outdoor activities.

The premise of ‘FBoy Island’ is described as: “Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed ‘nice guys’ looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’, there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy and who do the women ultimately choose?”

By Wednesday morning, the video had been watched 1,352,538 times on YouTube, over 10,000 times on Facebook and over 509,000 times on Twitter.

Reactions to the Twitter post were widely varied:

“I don’t know the saddest part about this… the concept of the show itself, the fact that people will actually watch this garbage, or the fact that some random, most likely very vain person will become $100k richer by the end of the show for absolutely nothing.” – @Nightmare90Z

“It’s so trash but I think I want to watch it? … Are we really about to watch these women be gaslit for a payout? Is it really any different than ‘The Bachelor’? – @Miattachan

“This looks like the worst idea for a show I’ve ever seen. But I also did binge ‘Too Hot to Handle’. I’ll give it an episode.” – @papi_petty

“I actually like this concept” – @indigobeah

“Why the F is there another dating show on an island?” – @TheJrodBlog

The Los Angeles Times had its own opinions in an article headlined “With the name ‘FBoy Island,’ HBO’s new dating show is either amazing or very, very bad”, stating, “There’s no way the show can be as excellent as its trailer… which is basically a parade of muscles and flesh centered on an oceanside swimming pool in the Cayman Islands, precision-cut to match its catchy music. But hey, a viewer can dream.”