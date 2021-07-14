CINICO Opens New Branch in Savannah

Announcing the Opening of Our New Branch

We are pleased to announce the opening of our new branch at the Country Corner Shopping Centre in Savannah. This branch will be opened to the public from Monday July 19th , for the convenience of our members in close proximity to Savannah and those in the Eastern sections of Grand Cayman. The opening hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the closing time being 30 minutes later than at our main office in George Town.

For your safety and the safety of our staff, we will not be accepting any premium payments at the branch, however, payments can be made at Cayman National Bank across the road in the Countryside Shopping Village, and online as usual.

We are located in the back corner of Country Corner. When entering from Hirst Road, proceed straight ahead and we are the last unit on the right side. We can be reached by telephone through our usual switchboard number, 949-8101.