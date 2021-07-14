Grace Byers book signing event

To residents of Cayman, Grace Byers is known as a beloved member of the Gealey family – a daughter who grew up here before heading stateside for university.

To people in the US, she is best known as a TV star, playing the role of Anika Calhoun in ‘Empire’, the award-winning series on FOX.

However, to young ones everywhere, she is the creator and bestselling author of two popular children’s books: ‘I Am Enough’ and ‘I Believe I Can’.

On Friday, 16 July, at 9am, Byers will be signing her two books at an event hosted by Next Chapter, and held on the lawn at the Crescent in Camana Bay. Chairs will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket for added comfort.

‘I Am Enough’ was published in March 2018, and reached #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It was also a Goodreads Choice Awards picture book winner.

‘I Believe I Can’ is Byers’ follow-up book, which was published in March 2020.

Reservations are required. Email [email protected] for more information.