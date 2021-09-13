Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month

The official date for International Literacy Day was Wednesday, 8 Sept., but Camana Bay is taking the concept a step further with a full calendar of activities this month, designed to foster and encourage a love of reading.

Next Chapter, 3 Girls & A Kiln, Mail Boxes Etc. and non-profit organisation Literacy is for Everyone (LIFE) have also joined forces with Camana Bay for the initiative.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Camana Bay on Literacy Month again this year,” said Next Chapter store manager Patrick Swanick. “It’s crucial that we constantly encourage young minds to read so that they engage with their imaginations, build foundational literacy skills and develop a love of books.”

Month-long book drive

LIFE is dedicated to raising the standard of literacy in the Cayman Islands. The organisation supports initiatives that target reading ability among school-aged children and adults.

Donate a new or pre-loved book — suitable for children up to five years old — to LIFE’s newest early childhood literacy programmes. There is a convenient drop box located at Mail Boxes Etc.

Story times

Enjoy book readings, some of which have authors celebrating a milestone anniversary. Readings are weekly at 10am on Sundays, and will be led by a member of the Next Chapter team in the bookstore. For a complete schedule, follow Camana Bay on Facebook and Instagram.

Scavenger hunt

Collect a complimentary activity sheet from Next Chapter and explore the Town Centre to find clues from Dr. Seuss’s books hidden at different locations in Camana Bay. Return completed activity sheets to Next Chapter for 10% off your next purchase.

Advent Calendar competition

Reveal the title of your favourite book, and why it is so special to you, in order to be entered in the Advent Calendar draw. You may win the chance to open a door of the calendar at Next Chapter during the holiday season. To enter, visit the store on the Paseo in Camana Bay.

Literacy Month grand finale garden party

Celebrate a successful Literacy Month with a finale celebration.

“This year, in addition to our weekly Story Time events, we’ll be hosting a grand finale garden party celebrating the magic of reading — with arts and crafts from 3 Girls & A Kiln, sweet treats from local vendors and photo opportunities with literary characters,” said Swanick. “We cannot wait to see the community come out and join us as we celebrate our passion for books.”

Join Next Chapter and 3 Girls & A Kiln at the Literacy Month finale celebration on Sunday, 26 Sept. from 9-11am in Gardenia Court where there will be cake, story readings, the chance to publish your very own book and win some prizes.

For more on Literacy Month, visit camanabay.com.

