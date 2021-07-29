‘FBoy Island’, filmed in Cayman, premieres on HBO MAX

The reality series ‘FBoy Island’ premieres on Thursday, 29 July, on HBO MAX.

Set in the Cayman Islands, it features single women and single men, with some of the men considered to be ‘nice guys’ and others, ‘FBoys’.

The premise is described as: “Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed ‘nice guys’ looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’, there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy and who do the women ultimately choose?”

The show is hosted by comedian and actor Nikki Glaser, who said, “When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called ‘FBoy Island’, I said yes immediately,” said Nikki Glaser in a quote on the WarnerMedia pressroom page. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love.

“That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Love Is Blind’) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week,” she concluded.

Early reviews were mixed.

“It didn’t take long for “FBoy Island” to make me feel like my brain was leaking out my ears, drip by stupefied drip,” stated Caroline Framke of Variety.com.

Time.com was more flattering, stating, ” Crucially, the women not only come off as relatively intelligent and perceptive, but also generally have each other’s backs, collaboratively sleuthing to sniff out FBoys and saving each other from unpleasant dates. It’s a refreshing change from the catfights that ‘The Bachelor’ and its clones are always serving up. With a few fun exceptions, the show also conceals from both viewers and the other men whether each contestant is a Nice Guy or an FBoy. This shatters the illusion that it’s easy to tell who’s who, while also maintaining suspense and allowing us to play along from home.

Buzzfeednews had this to say: “The show tries to compensate by having host Nikki Glaser throw in some jokes, and there’s also the expected competition element (apparently any couple that ends up together gets $100,000). But anyone excited about the title and hoping the show might speak to the moment and go beyond the usual dating reality tropes — like women wondering whether men are there “for the right reasons” — will be disappointed.”

Regardless of reviews, it seems that subscribers will tune in, and no matter the outcome of the competition, odds are good that the footage will make vacationers wish they were in the Cayman Islands right now.