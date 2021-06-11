When Cara Saladino founded IDG almost 20 years ago, she broke ground for the local interior design industry. Since then, others have arrived on the scene, but IDG has consistently set the benchmark with its quality and creativity.

In late 2020, this pioneering interior design firm rebranded as Interior Design Group. The streamlined concept combines its award-winning interior design services with a brick-and-mortar storefront and new online store, offering a one-stop-shop solution inspired by how Cayman homeowners want to live.

In this interview with Cara, she discusses the refresh and shares insights on the local design industry.

