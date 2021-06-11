Cayman’s restaurants struggling for survival

On any given Friday night in Cayman, a diner would be forgiven for thinking that the restaurant scene is booming, with full dining rooms, laden plates, busy waiters and a bustling bar service.
Fast forward a few days to a Monday or Tuesday, however, and it’s a very different picture.
Cayman’s restaurateurs say they are struggling to keep their heads above water, and that they have been running at a loss since the borders closed 15 months ago.
This week, the Cayman Compass met with a group of 20 restaurant owners and managers, all of whom had the same concern – with no clear path to reopening the borders, they don’t know how long they’ll be able to keep their doors open or their staff employed.
“It is important to share with people how difficult it has been and how it could be in the future for restaurants. They see us on Friday night and see that we’re busy, but they don’t know how difficult it is during the week… We’re at 40-50% of what we used to be, and some at 20-30%,” said Cristiano Vincentini, co-owner of Agua restaurant in Camana Bay.
Dependent on residents
Since restaurants were allowed to reopen after lockdown in June last year, they have been dependent on the islands’ estimated 65,000 residents for their custom. In 2019, those restaurants had a share of the record 2.3 million tourists who entered the Cayman Islands that year.
Tukka owner Ron Hargrave told the Compass that in March last year, his restaurants had 65 staff members, which he had to reduce to 12 during lockdown. Some employees who lived in nearby countries, like Cuba, Mexico or Jamaica, went back home at that stage, but he took back 12 staff and now has about 25 at his two restaurants.
“It has been an absolute struggle for the last 15 months,” Hargrave said. “Now the biggest question is, do we close or stay open? … We’re looking at summer, we’re looking at hurricane season – do I put the rest of the staff I have out on the street?”
During last year’s school vacation period, restaurants benefited from people spending pension funds on staycations in East End and North Side, or at Seven Mile Beach hotels.
This summer, however, the restaurateurs are expecting a different scene, especially if the quarantine period is reduced from 10 days to five days for vaccinated travellers, as has been suggested.
Exodus expected if quarantine shortened
Markus Mueri, owner of Abacus and the recently closed Deckers, explained that he and others in the restaurant sector are expecting an exodus of residents who are desperate to visit family overseas or just go on vacation after being unable to leave island since March last year.
He said professionals, who have not had a break from work since the pandemic began, are just waiting for a shorter quarantine period before going off island for vacation. “They are our lifeline. These are the people we have been surviving with over the last 15 months,” he said.
Without tourists to replace them, the restaurants are likely to find themselves in dire straits this summer, with no respite until quarantine is eliminated.
With lockdown proving that employees can effectively work from home, those returning to Cayman after a trip abroad can easily deal with five days’ quarantine. However, for US tourists, who typically get 10 days’ leave a year, this would make too big a dent in their holiday time to make the trip here worthwhile.
Many US citizens who have been in contact with the Compass have said that as long as any quarantine period is in place, they are likely to opt not to come here.
“I hope and dream that by July this summer, the quarantine will be removed [for vaccinated travellers],” Mueri said. “Travel agents and tourism specialists have made it very clear that any quarantine will not increase tourism on the island.”
The restaurateurs are calling for a border-reopening plan, so they can determine when to begin staffing up, what start date to give new employees, and when to begin training new workers. Without that, they said, they don’t know if they should take the risk of continuing to operate at a loss for indeterminate more months, or close temporarily, or go to investors to ask for more money.
The restaurants, in an effort to find local staff to prepare for when the borders reopen, have been in contact with the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman department to hire Caymanians, but there does not appear to be many applications at the moment, the owners said.
Rising food prices a challenge
Restaurants are also facing the added problem of rising food prices. The cost of meat, for example, has increased by 15% since May 2020, according to the US Food and Agriculture Organization, while cereal prices have gone up 36.6% and vegetable oil by a whopping 124%.
Walter Fajette, co-owner of Agua, said his kitchen’s chef comes to him frequently with receipts for ingredients, exclaiming, “The prices, the prices!”
But the restaurants can’t put their prices up in response to this because the current market is so small and the competition to attract diners is fierce.
With the islands’ vaccination rate at 72%, the restaurateurs are hopeful that the government will soon make a decision on when and how to safely reopen the borders.
Fajette said that people tend to only see restaurants on their busy nights, because that’s the night those people go out, and assume they’re doing well.
“Everyone should ask themselves … could you survive in the business you work in with a daily loss? You still have costs, not just for the business but in your private lives. What if, all of a sudden, your business lost money and you can’t pay your staff? That is what we have been facing for the past year and half.”
I live in the state of Florida. Our Governor is an intelligent and courageous man. He has concluded that the US Centers for Disease Control are perpetuating a hoax on the US and has followed facts surrounding this Covid lie.
Our state is and has been open for business for quite some time. No mask, no distancing, no quarantine, no forced tabs. There is no sign of a pandemic. Restaurants and stores, and every type of business are open and functioning at our normal pace.
Despite the fact there are no mask requirements, many of our people have been so scared they still wear them even though they provide no virus protection. Despite our ability to access hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin which is effective for treating COVID-19 and can be purchased cheaply, many continue to take the jab. There are many scientist in the US who say millions of those people will be dead in two to three years from the spike protein in the jab.
I will miss your island and your people. If I survive the devastation Dr. Fauci and friends have created I would love to visit whatever is left of your home in the future.
God bless you all.
It’s best if you stay in LaLa land…..
I’m a US resident who’s visited the Caymans once or more annually for years, and who was looking at looking at purchasing property there pre-pandemic. At the outset of the pandemic, I admired and envied the caution exercised by the Caymans and their good fortune in being able to mostly keep the virus out. 15 months later though, with life returning to normal in the US, high vaccination rates, and low case numbers, the Caymans refusal to adapt to the changed circumstances has begun to look ridiculous. There is no scientific or economic reason why your borders are not open to vaccinated travelers. I’ve been forced to conclude that the reason is political – you’re just not that into us. It must be the case that sentiment in the Caymans just isn’t that non-resident friendly, and it’s caused us to re-evaluate where we want to purchase our winter home. It’s a shame, we’ve traveled all over the Caribbean for years and Grand Cayman had been our very clear preference for a place to put down some permanent roots prior to this.
QUOTE: Many US citizens who have been in contact with the Compass have said that as long as any quarantine period is in place, they are likely to opt not to come here.
BINGO! I normally come 3-5 times per year. It is by far my favorite place in the world to visit. However, there is no way that I, fully vaccinated for 5 months, would spend 1 single day in a quarantine when I can go to many other islands around the world with ZERO wait. The reduction down to 5 days is worthless. There is no reason to not open up to vaccinated visitors with negative PCR tests.
It’s simple. Don’t get vaccinated at your own risk. It’s not fair to let these decisions destroy others livelihood.
Valid point. A 5 day quarantine probably would cause a net outflow rather than inflow making the economic problem worse. While proof of vaccination is a maturing conversation, you either believe the vaccine works or you don’t. Anything more than 0 days quarantine for the vaccinated is like saying you are a little bit pregnant.
Classic example of paralyzed new government leadership that overreacts. The damage done to the image of Grand Cayman will take years to reverse. The inability to pull a plan together to reopen simply demonstrates that this new government was ill prepared if elected.
If Tukka is “struggling” so badly how were they able to open the second restaurant in West Bay during this period of border closures?
Everyone is rushing to go back to the way things were. This is a mistake. We are wasting our energy trying to get back to where we were, rather than charting a new course. An economy that depends on tourism for 30% of its GDP is a big problem. Small problems outside our borders (such as the 2008 financial collapse and in 2020 COVID) causes large problems inside our borders. We should be spending out time, energy and money on diversifying the economy and moving away from dependence on tourism. We need to get our tourism down to 5-10% of our GDP. The next big problem outside our borders is just around the corner….again. Failure to learn from the past ensures we will fail in the future.