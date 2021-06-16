The Cayman Islands government has given the green light to the jurisdiction’s inaugural ‘Cayman Pride’ parade, scheduled for next month.

Noel Cayasso-Smith, the founder of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, told the Cayman Compass the government’s approval was contingent on the parade meeting certain requirements.

“You will have to be vaccinated in order to participate in the street parade,” said Cayasso-Smith.

“The government is still in the final stages of trying to figure out the logistics surrounding the parade, so for now we have to wait for those details to become available,” he added.

Cayasso-Smith said the parade will be limited to 1,000 people – in line with the current COVID-19 regulations concerning gathering in large crowds.

‘No place for intolerance or discrimination’

Governor Martyn Roper is expected to be among several elected officials who will help to lead off the street procession on Saturday, 31 July, which will begin at *Seven Mile Public Beach and end at Tillie’s restaurant on West Bay Road.

In a statement from the Governor’s Office, a spokesperson said, “The organisers have assured the Governor that the Parade will be respectful of everyone. The Governor hopes that many others will attend from all walks of life, including members of the Government, to underline the importance we attach to everyone on our islands being treated with dignity, courtesy and respect at all times. There can be no place for intolerance or discrimination in our community.”

Cayasso-Smith said Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart cannot attend the event, as he will be off island.

“We did receive a commitment form the Progressives that a member of their party will be joining us on that day,” said Cayasso-Smith. “We extended an invitation to the premier, but we have not received a response so far.”

The pride parade will not include costumes and Cayasso-Smith said unseemly behaviour will not be tolerated.

“This is not that kind of event; this is a wholesome family-friendly parade, and anyone who wants to participate will have to do so in a dignified manner,” he said. “We will not be having any costumes; instead people will be allowed to wear T-shirts. In fact, we have a few companies that have sponsored the event and will be printing their own shirts.”

