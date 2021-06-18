More than 100 senior and junior athletes competed at the Cayman Islands National Track and Field Championships where spectators filled the bleachers at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on 4-5 June.

“This meet is very important in our calendar,” Cayman’s national coach Kenrick Williams told the Cayman Compass.

“One of the great things about this track meet is that we included athletes from the under- sevens straight up until 99-plus. When the under-sevens are here, that means the parents are going to come out to support. So that’s why the turnout is so big.”

The two-day event was an opportunity for athletes to qualify for upcoming international fall and winter meets. However, Williams said several major prospects like Jamal Walton, Rasheem Brown and Lacee Barnes were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

“One of the problems, especially with those in university, is that most of them were at [conference meets], and to come to Cayman and compete at nationals, they would not be out of quarantine in time so that eliminated them,” he said.

While Williams said the meet proved popular, with Olympian Cydonie Mothersill and Premier Wayne Panton among the spectators, he said there was still room for improvement.

“If everyone can come out and support next year, come out to support the massive talent pool we have, help with officiating, then we can be as big as the USA, Jamaica, Trinidad, Cuba and so forth.”

