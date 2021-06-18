US readers push for border reopening

It’s time to open the borders so Caymanians can return to their normal life. Why the government continues to punish them is unreasonable and unfair! I’m assuming that just like the US, the government/politicians have been relatively unaffected financially by COVID; it’sjust the average small-business owner and the working class. Set realistic guidelines and get the economy moving!

There is absolutely no reason fully vaccinated people cannot travel to Cayman from countries with low COVID numbers.

Cheryl Minnerick

Cayman Compass, thank you for being a constant supplier of information. We are Americans, but Cayman is our second home. We have one rental home, one home we built for retirement, and spare land.

I tell you this so it is apparent that our family has invested our lifetime of work in the future of the beautiful island. We are heartsick that the idea of a non-quarantined border seems to have gone quiet.

We live in Ohio in the US. Here all COVID mandates are gone and lives and human relationships are quickly normalising. We want to come to Cayman but 14 days of isolation means a lot of time from my job and our families. Would the Compass ask the leaders of our second home if there is a plan?

We visited in February-March this year. It was sad to see Tukka and other facilities on the eastern end of the island dying. Can we return to normal?

John and Dawn Westheimer

I implore those in authority to begin now the process to open the island to tourists and timeshare owners, etc, like myself. We are Americans who are vaccinated.

My wife and I have missed five weeks of vacationing on your beautiful island since last year. We like many others I am surmising have no desire to return if a quarantine of any kind is in place.

That is not a fun-filled vacation experience. I am reading that many business owners are moving towards closing permanently in the next 60-90 days, especially in the tourist-related and restaurant industry.

Good weather is not the only component of a vacation choice. Please start the process; move on it quickly before the economy hits a tipping point and tourists make decisions to visit other Caribbean locales and possibly never return.

Douglas Lawton