Four teams took home the hardware in their respective divisions in the Cayman Islands Hockey Federation League finals at King’s Sports Centre on Saturday, 12 June.

In the first final, Senators claimed the inaugural roller hockey championship after defeating Calderwood Lightning 5-1 in the newly formed 9-and-under division. Senators coach Raymond Singh expressed satisfaction with the performance of his young players.

“I could not be more proud,” Singh told the Cayman Compass. “Many of our players only began playing hockey nine months ago; we had a rookie goaltender. Our team improved each week, gelled throughout this season and [won] the championship.”

In the 12-and-under division, after a tough outing for Blackhawks in the semifinals, the Hawks convincingly won 6-1 against Penguins in the finals. Blackhawks coach Kevin Johnson he was happy to see his squad persevere through hardship.

“Strong competition and increased intensity almost knocked us off our game plan in the playoffs. Fortunately our players were able to overcome the adversity and finish strong, playing Blackhawks hockey,” said Johnson.

In the most exciting game of the day, Mourant Panthers defeated Rangers 11-10 in overtime. The 15-and-under encounter featured Panthers taking a 6-0 lead in the first period, but the Rangers rallied to tie the game and force overtime. However, they fell short as the Panthers eked out a single-goal victory.

Panthers coach Hayden Isbister said teamwork was key to their success. “They remained composed and executed their strategy to seal another nail-biting win,” said Isbister. “The team played their best hockey when it counted [and] they should all be proud.”

In the final championship match, Sharks dominated the Ducks, winning 14-7 to earn the 17-and-under trophy.

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to roll into action this September.