About 400 swimmers took to the water off Seven Mile Beach to race one mile between the Westin hotel and Coral Beach on Saturday, 19 June, for the 29th annual Flowers Sea Swim.

The race was capped off at 500 registrants this year due to COVID-19 protocols, but not everyone took part on the day. CARIFTA multiple medallist Jake Bailey claimed top male for the second straight year.

“I went from fourth two years ago, to first last year and another first today, so it’s getting pretty good,” Bailey told the Cayman Compass after the race. “It’s always good to come down here and find some good competition to race against.”

The first female to cross the finish line was his Stingray Swim Club teammate Raya Embury-Brown, who said the conditions were in her favour during the swim. She has represented Cayman at the World Aquatics Championships in 2019.

“We had a really good current at first,” Embury-Brown told the Compass. “I felt good… I wish I caught a draft because I was swimming alone but I’m happy with it. I didn’t have any competition really with the girls but there’s always boys to race against.”

