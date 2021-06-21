After going undefeated for the entire season, Burger King Warriors continued their winning ways on Thursday, 17 June, when they took the Cayman Islands Basketball Association Men’s League championship at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

Having already won game one of the best of three final series against IRG Astros 95-55, the Warriors finished the job by taking the second 94-70 on Thursday night.

“We make it look easy,” Warriors head coach Andrew Wisdom told the Cayman Compass after the match. “We have a mixture of young and some senior veteran guys on the team…We work together as a team and now we are victorious.”

In the opening quarter of the final game, the lead went back and forth, with the Warriors edging Astros 22-20 at the end of the first 10 minutes. In the second quarter, the Warriors picked it up offensively to close the first half ahead 50-33.

The Astros tried to rally in the second half, but the Warriors were able to capitalise on missed opportunities from their opponents, along with forced turnovers, stretching their lead to 80-45 by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, the Astros seemed to focus more on defence which proved successful as they conceded fewer points over the last 10 minutes of the game than in each of the first three quarters.

However, their efforts proved too little, too late as they lost by 24 points.

Victor ‘Voot’ O’Garro, who served as an interim coach for the Astros during the game, told the Compass the results did not come as a surprise.

“We played better than the last time,” said Voot. “We have four players absent – three are injured and one had to work. It would have made a difference to have those players but I don’t think it would have made a winning difference.”