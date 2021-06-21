Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Ereckleh (eh-reck-leh) Adverb – 1. Later. 2. The not-so-distant future. 3. A future time to come. (Also pronounced: ‘areckleh’, ‘dereckleh’, or ‘tereckleh’ in some areas) E.g. “Check meh ereckleh, n’ I gah see wah we kin doo.”