Cafe Del Sol celebrates Anniversary with FREE COFFEE on July 4th

Cafe Del Sol is celebrating two anniversaries this week, serving Cayman’s Best Coffee. Our marquee location on Lawrence Blvd is celebrating 20 years. We opened as the Island’s first Internet cafe, helping people connect to the world (if they couldn’t at home) while enjoying coffee and snacks. We still offer free internet access!

One year ago, around the beginning of COVID-19, we opened our Savannah location in the new Country Corner Plaza. The store features a “Cozy Corner” with antique sofas where you can sit comfortably for a meeting or just spend quality time with your friends and family. The kids love our stationary swings where you can sit in a swing under a tree and enjoy your snacks, it’s also great for date night. The Savannah location features live music every Thursday night featuring Chris Sanchez.

On July 4th, we will be offering FREE DRIP COFFEE all day long. Just show your Cafe Del Sol Club Card to the cashier. If you don’t have one, it’s free to sign up in person.

Thank you Cayman for 20 years of loyalty! We look forward to celebrating with you!

