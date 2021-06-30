Cayman Brac Lions Club change of administration

The Cayman Brac Lions Club held a change of administration ceremony on Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Cayman Brac Beach resort. Lion Nickeah Esteban took the reins from Lion Dionne Smith MJF as the 37th club president for 2021-2022 Lionistic year. Esteban has been an active member of the Cayman Brac Lions Club for the past 6 years. She is the grand-daughter of the late Lion Alva (Billy) Bodden MJF who was a charter member and outstanding member of the Club who served as Treasurer for almost all of his life. The new officers installation ceremony was conducted by District Commissioner of the Sister Islands and incoming Zone Chairperson, Lion Mark Tibbetts MJF. Lion Kevin Roberts MJF was elected to serve as the new club secretary and Lion Jacqueline Clarke as the Club’s 1st vice-president.

According to Lion President-Elect Nickeah, “I am looking forward to leading various projects and continuing the legacy that this outstanding Club has provided to the Cayman Brac community. We are committed to service and will continue to do our best for our fellow men.” The theme chosen by Lion Nickeah for the new year is “Navigating the challenges together and building on a legacy of service.”

Outgoing president Lion Dionne Smith gave an account of her year as President through a video report. This detailed the outstanding work of the Club in the 2020-2021 Lionistic Year, a year that was still riddled with challenges but provided many opportunities to serve. She expressed sincere thanks to all those who supported the Club in various ways in 2020-2021 but especially to Cayman First Insurance Co. Ltd., Foster’s Supermarket, DART Enterprises, The Shoppe, Sports Association of the Sister Islands, the family of the late Lion Leathan Martin, the Department of Tourism, the Ministry of Education, Economy Electronics, Four D’s Car Rental, L&M Superstore and Billy’s Supermarket.

It was an evening of celebration as the Club honoured its own Lion Nickolas DaCosta with a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow (PMJF) award. This was presented for his outstanding service to the Club and the community. Lion Nickolas who is a former Zone Chairperson, is also elected to serve the District (District 60B) in 2021-2022 as 1st Vice-District Governor. He was pinned by outgoing Zone Chairperson, Lion Lois Kellyman MJF.

A significant highlight of the night was the induction of 9 new members to the club. This has been the highest known number inducted at any single time and puts the club in an even better position to serve. The induction of the new members was also conducted by Zone Chairperson, Lion Lois Kellyman MJF.

Since the club’s chartering in 1985, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as sight support, health screenings, public speaking, Literacy, sports and fitness promotion, talent and awareness through Pageants such as Miss Teen Cayman Brac and the Little Miss and Master contest and bringing cheer to our children and elderly at Christmas. Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to supporting these and other projects.

The Cayman Brac Lions Club has 30 members and meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Cayman Brac Beach resort at 7:30pm. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfil those needs.

For more information or to get involved with the Cayman Brac Lions Club, please contact Club Secretary Lion Kevin Roberts at 916-1430 or email [email protected].